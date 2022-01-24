GWS donates 730 books to 8 schools

ITANAGAR, 23 Jan: In the third phase of its ‘book donation drive’, the Galo Welfare Society (GWS), under the GWS Library Movement (GWSLM) initiative, donated 730 books to government schools in Upper Subansiri and Lower Siang districts, and also to the NE department library here.

The books were donated to the Dumporijo, Maro, Likabali and Koyu higher secondary schools and the Baririjo, Kora, Kangku and Paka secondary schools, and the NE department library here, in association with the Upper Subansiri district unit of the GWS, the Galo Students’ Union, the Upper Subansiri Galo Student’s Union and the Ramle Bango Student’s Union.

So far, the GWS has donated 2,429 books to 30 libraries.