[ Pisi Zauing ]

NAMGOI, 24 Jan: A joint team of the D/171 CRPF, the Nampong police and the F/19 Assam Rifles arrested an NSCN (K-YA) operative from the jungle area of Namgoi in Changlang district on the intervening night of 22 and 23 January.

The insurgent has been identified as self-styled ‘rajapio’ Sepkam Lungphi of the NSCN (K-YA).

He was handed over to the Nampong police station and an FIR has been lodged against him.