Fire destroys 7 houses in Seppa

SEPPA, 24 Jan: Seven OBT and SPT houses were completely burnt down in a fire accident that occurred at Sangrikwa Colony in New Seppa in East Kameng district at around 2:30 am on Monday.

The fire was reportedly caused by an electric short-circuit. No one suffered any injury.

The houses belonged to Lala Bayang, Jambu Miji, Talo Dada, Alija Tama, Ashok Bagang, Rayam Mangam and Karling Pao.

The fire station OC informed that, on receiving information about the incident at around 3 am, three fire tenders rushed towards the spot but could not reach it as the area is located on an approximately 700 metres high hill, far from the road.

Later in the day, the affected families were provided with essential relief materials by the Bagang Welfare Society.