[ Tom Simai ]

JAIRAMPUR, 24 Jan: Nampong MLA Laisam Simai, along with Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav inaugurated the auditorium and the internal road of the VKV here on Monday.

Both were constructed under the 2017-18 untied fund.

Expressing satisfaction over the quality of work, Simai dedicated the infrastructure to the students of the VKV.