3 APP officers awarded President’s Police Medals

ITANAGAR, 25 Jan: Three officers of the Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) have been awarded the President’s Police Medals on the eve of Republic Day.

IPS officer Bosco George, who is currently posted as the secretary to the governor, has been awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

DSP Pradip Kalita and SI Phiangnya Khetey have been awarded the President’s Police Medals for Meritorious Service. Kalita is currently posted at the Police Training Centre in Banderdewa, while Khetey is posted at the police headquarters here.