One more succumbs to Covid-19, death toll reaches 284

ITANAGAR, 25 Jan: A 79-year-old Covid-19 positive man from Lohit district died at the DCHC in Tezu late night on Monday, which was reflected in the Covid bulletin on Tuesday. With this, the state’s death toll has reached 284.

As per the DHS report, the patient had comorbidity and had tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at the zonal hospital in Tezu on 22 January. He had then been admitted to the DCHC on the same day.

The antecedent cause of death was cerebrovascular accident and the immediate cause of death was acute respiratory distress syndrome along with unconsciousness.

The patient was fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the state on Tuesday reported 526 Covid-19 positive cases, of whom 278 are symptomatic.

The ICR reported the highest 225 Covid-19 cases, followed by 42 cases in Lower Subansiri and 38 cases in Namsai.

With 70 percent, Shi-Yomi reported the highest positivity rate in the state.

A total of 375 patients were declared recovered or discharged on Tuesday.