ICICI Bank employees arrested for fin’l mismanagement

BOMDILA, 25 Jan: The police here in West Kameng district have arrested the ICICI Bank’s branch manager Tomal Chakraborty (36) and another employee of the bank, Sange Dorjee, for committing criminal breach of trust by mismanaging Rs 1 crore of a local woman.

According to the police, the woman had fixed deposited the amount for three months.

“When the complainant claimed her money on maturity, the bank officials started delaying the process by quoting frivolous reasons,” the West Kameng SP informed.

The police said that, following several requests and approaches, they (the bank employees) transferred Rs 25,00,000 into the complainant’s account and Rs 75,00,000 into her husband’s account for the time being. Suspecting something fishy, the complainant approached the police.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Dorjee had changed the registered mobile number of the complainant to another mobile

number without authorization or consent of the fixed deposit holder. He then fraudulently authorized an overdraft withdrawal in the system.

While Chakraborty and Dorjee have been arrested, the SIM card and the mobile phone used in the crime have been seized, the police said.

A case has been registered at the police station here, and OC Inspector Krishnendu Dev is carrying out further investigation.