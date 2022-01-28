DCM discusses transmission line project with officials

ITANAGAR, 27 Jan: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who is also the minister in charge of the power department, on Thursday convened a meeting with senior officers of the power department and the APEDA to discuss and resolve various issues related to the implementation of schemes in the state, particularly the 132 kv Roing-Chapakhowa double-circuit interstate transmission line.

Mein said that the Roing-Chapakhowa transmission line is an ambitious project, and on completion will boost the power scenario of the state.

He urged the Lower Dibang Valley district administration to coordinate with all the stakeholders to resolve issues related to the project.

Discussing the revamped distribution sector scheme, the DCM stressed on the need to prepare the DPR as per the actual requirements on the ground, “in order to achieve the target of minimizing the AT&C losses.”

The DCM also took stock of the status of the proposals for setting up solar-powered projects and parks in the state.

Later, Mein discussed the preparation of the 2022-23 budget estimate, the comprehensive scheme, the Saubhagya Scheme, the DDUGJY, and the IPDS Phase 2.

Among others, Mein’s advisor Balo Raja, Commissioner Kaling Tayeng, PCCF RK Singh, APEDA Director Marki Loya, Power CE (WEZ) Bar Takum and Power CE (EEZ) Gumdo Doji attended the meeting. (DCM’s PR Cell)