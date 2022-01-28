TSD launches ‘Zero-drug Ziro’ mission

ZIRO, 27 Jan: A symbolic bicycle rally was organized here in Lower Subansiri district on 26 January to mark the launch of ‘Mission Zero-drug Ziro’ of the Tanw Supun Dukun (TSD).

The mission has been launched in association with the AWAZ, the AYA and the ASU, and with support from various NGOs like SMILE Ziro and MBCZ.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Somcha Lowang said that the “drug menace is creeping into our society, destroying life of youth and destabilizing the harmony of society.”

She, however, acknowledged that ganja/cannabis cultivation has come down considerably in the Ziro valley.

“But society needs to collaborate and fight the menace from the core,” the DC said.

She expressed appreciation for the TSD for launching the “vital and sensitive mission.”

TSD general secretary Taku Chatung informed that “the programme was a symbolic inauguration for long-drawn battle which requires not only public support but a comprehensive and holistic approach to nip the drug menace in the bud.”

Chatung appealed to the public, civil society groups and NGOs to support the fight against the drug menace.