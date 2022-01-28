DC stresses on proper implementation of schemes

AALO, 27 Jan: West Siang DC Penga Tato stressed on proper implementation of all need-based schemes of the state and the central governments in a time-bound manner, as per the laid down specification and guidelines.

Chairing a District Level Monitoring Committee meeting here on Thursday, the DC reviewed all the schemes undertaken by the works and development departments of the district, and said, “Though the Centre has given deadline for completion of all PMGSY roads up to 31 March earlier, it has been extended to July this year.”

He said that the contractors “should not be complacent in executing the works, keeping in view of monsoon that is likely to set in soon, and field officers of respective department should constantly monitor the quality of works on a regular basis.”

The DC lamented that inspection of the ongoing works “do not give satisfactory progress of the works in many sites,” and asked the department concerned to look into petty local issues confronting construction works from their end and report to the administrative officers concerned.

“The JJ schemes taken up by the PHED in some places need constant monitoring by the department, without leaving all such works at the mercy of the contractors,” he added.

Officials of all government departments made presentations pertaining to the schemes taken up by their departments. (DIPRO)