DC awards state level Taekwondo c’ship participants

AALO, 28 Jan: West Siang Deputy Commissioner Penga Tato gave away medals and certificates to the sportspersons from the district who had participated in the 25th State Level Taekwondo Championship held in Sagalee in Papum Pare district from 11-14 January.

The sportspersons from the district bagged three gold, five silver and six bronze medals. They are Jumgam Gamlin (cadet boys’ over 65 kg category), Lige Kamki (sub-junior boys’ under 35 kg), Nyapi Ingo (gold),

Bijom Ngomdir (cadet boys’ under 37 kg), Tapo Popak (cadet boys’ under 33 kg), Gomli Romin (sub junior boys’ under 21 kg), Momoko Tatu (cadet girls’ under 47 kg), Sonam Kumari (junior girls’ under 44 kg, silver), Terngam Bole (sub-junior girls’ under 32 kg), Tobi Ete (cadet girls’ under 47 kg), Doki Ete (sub-junior boys’ under 23 kg), Moji Naso (sub-junior boys’ under 44 kg), Lige Ori (junior boys’ under 48 kg, bronze), Rasidul Ali (sub-junior boys’ under 50 kg, bronze).

The DC and Sports Officer Tumto Loyi encouraged the sportspersons to continue faring better in the future. (DIPRO)