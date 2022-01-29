DC hands over loan sanction letters to beneficiaries during SAD camp

ROING, 28 Jan: Lower Dibang Valley DC Soumya Saurabh handed over loan sanction letters to eight beneficiaries, comprising four SHGs and four individuals, under the Atmanirbhar Krishi Yojana of the agriculture department during a Sarkar Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp held at Koronu village on Friday.

The DC advised the beneficiaries to learn the terms and conditions and the repayment plan of the sanctioned loan and make on-time repayment.

While inspecting the departments’ stalls, she advised the officials to “simplify the process of service delivery and provide assistance to the people in availing the services.”

Altogether 538 people availed benefits provided by various government departments during the camp.

The DC also interacted with the teachers of the government secondary school in Koronu and reviewed the students’ performance in the board examinations. (DIPRO)