Job scam in medical edn directorate unearthed

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 28 Jan: A major job scam has been unearthed in the state’s directorate of medical education (DME).

The scam came to light when three officials of the DME, led by its director lodged an FIR at the Naharlagun police station on 18 January, alleging that seven people received fake appointment letters, containing forged signatures, from the department.

The fake appointment letters were issued to seven people for the posts of LDC, UDC and MTS on a temporary basis, and the appointment letters mentioned that it had been done on the basis of the recommendation of the APSSB.

The appointment letters are dated 5 October, 2021. They were issued with the purported signature of DME Joint Director (T&R) Dr Bommi Riba. Dr Riba, along with the DME director lodged the FIR. The capital police have launched an investigation into the case.

Speaking to this daily, ICR SP Jimmy Chiram informed that a case has been registered and investigation is underway.

Dr Riba told this daily that his signature was forged, and that he has not signed any such appointment letters.

“I was unwell for quite a long time and had joined duty in November 2021. Some people started calling me around December regarding these fake appointment letters. I straightway told them that I have not issued any such appointment letters,” said Dr Riba.

He alleged that a well-planned racket is behind it. “The police investigation team has started the work. We are cooperating,” he said.

Meanwhile, APSSB Undersecretary MN Tamo clarified that the board has not made any such recommendation. “We would like to make it clear that we have not made any recommendation. The examination conducted by us and its results are in the public domain,” said Tamo.