Seminar on ‘smart horticulture’ held

DEOMALI, 29 Jan: Seventy-eight participants attended a three-day state level seminar on ‘smart horticulture’, organized at the KVK here in Tirap district from 27-29 January.

During the seminar, experts from different KVKs and the agriculture and horticulture departments of the state discussed the present scenario of horticulture production; constraints, scope and future strategy in reference to Arunachal Pradesh; scientific cultivation practices of fruits, vegetables and spices in reference to Arunachal Pradesh; integrated nutrient management in fruits and vegetable production; integrated pest management, integrated weed management, resource conservation techniques, innovative technologies for organic food processing, value addition in fruits, vegetables and spices; bio safety and value chain management; organic cultivation and marketing; innovations in horticulture processing; protected cultivation and high-tech horticulture; vertical farming, rooftop farming, soil-less cultivation, online marketing platform; smart horticultural and agricultural practices in climate change scenario; techniques of vermicomposting; and the uses of bio-fertilizers in organic horticulture.

Field visits and demonstration were also conducted at the KVK’s demonstration farm.