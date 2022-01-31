Tourism development in Sille-Oyan discussed

Correspondent

OYAN, 30 Jan: The gaon burahs, government officials and public leaders of Oyan on Sunday assembled on the Sille river’s bank to discuss ways to develop Sille-Oyan area in East Siang district as a tourist spot.

BJP leader Nalong Mize urged the residents of the boundary area to conserve nature’s bounties for development of tourism.

Stating that the Siang valley and the interstate boundary area with Assam’s Dhemaji district are richly endowed with natural resources, Mize said that “tourism, if developed, will boost the economy of the local people.”

He appealed to the people of neighbouring Assam to maintain the friendly relationship with the people of Arunachal.

“Any communal tensions in the boundary area, if erupted, should be solved amicably,” Mize said.

Pasighat DFO (T) Tasi Mize urged the village heads and leaders to work towards protecting the wildlife and the forest for the future generations.

GB Basansing Pao, Daporijo DFO (WL) Boken Pao, Pasighat Power Division EE Tarik Mize, District Agriculture Officer Ajit Pao, Oyan ZPM Bimol Lego, GB Babita Bori, and Adi Mising Bane Kebang vice president Majit Pao were also present.