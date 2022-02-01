Certificate course in bird identification, ornithology underway

MIAO, 31 Jan: A certificate course in bird identification and basic ornithology under the Green Skill Development Programme began at the Namdapha jungle camp here in Changlang district on Monday.

Namdapha National Park Field Director Aduk Paron, who inaugurated the training, asked the participants to “grab the opportunity to become an expert in avian fauna and become a professional birding guide.”

Society for Environment Awareness and Conservation of Wildlife secretary Phupla Singpho highlighted the importance of the flagship programme of the environment & forests ministry.

Prominent tour operator and homestay provider Bela Tikhak, Research Officer Tajum Yomcha and Assistant Research Officer Mayur Wariya also attended the inaugural programme.

Seventeen participants are attending the training programme, which is being funded by the environment, forest & climate change ministry through the ENVIS Hub.