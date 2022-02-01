Clan dedicates school gate to GSS

HONG, 31 Jan: The Late Bullo Ato Lampung Uru (clan) of Hong village dedicated a newly constructed gate to the government secondary school (GSS) here in Lower Subansiri district on Monday.

The dilapidated gate that had been constructed in 2003 was on the verge of collapse and posed a serious threat to commuters and students passing through the gate. The new gate, constructed at a cost of Rs 16 lakhs, has been donated entirely by the clan.

All Hong Development Committee president Hibu Dole, who inaugurated the gate, exhorted all to “emulate the philanthropic nature of late Bullo Ato Lampung Uru (clan).”

“If every society, organization and clan in our district adopts such social-oriented works, Ziro would witness tangible development without any government interventions. It would be a payback to the society,” he said.

School Management Committee (SMC) Chairperson Amina Nabum expressed gratitude to the clan and highlighted the roles and responsibilities of the SMC.

“The SMCs will be responsible for ensuring that all the government schemes like midday meal, free uniforms, Vidya scheme, etc, are implemented well in the schools,” she said.

Papum Pare DHO Bullo Tama, who is a senior member of the clan, informed that “the clan will further take up various other social activities in the coming days in collaboration with the All Hong Employees and Pensioners Welfare Association.”

IRS Bullo Mamu, Tax & Excise Assistant Commissioner Punyo Yaje, All Hong Employees and Pensioners Welfare Association president Takhe Taling, ZPM Tapi Mali and the AYA president also spoke. (DIPRO)