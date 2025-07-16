Apang condemns killings, demands judicial probe

OYAN, 15 Jul: Former chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Gegong Apang, has strongly condemned the recent incidents of violence that resulted in the deathsof two young men from the Mising community.

In a press statement, Apang expressed deep concern over the killings, calling them a reflection of the state government’s failure to maintain law and order.

“The tragic deaths of the two youths have once again exposed the total failure of the present government in ensuring public safety,” the former chief minister said.

Apang further appealed to all parties involved to maintain peace and avoid resorting to blockades in the border areas, warning that such actions would disrupt the lives and livelihoods of people in both Assam and Arunachal.

Calling for swift and decisive action, the former chief minister demanded a high-level judicial inquiry into both incidents. He urged the authorities to ensure exemplary punishment for those found guilty, saying that justice must be served without delay.