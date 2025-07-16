Need to strike balance between tourism promotion and sustainability: DC

TAWANG, 15 Jul: Tawang Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo underscored the need for striking a balance between tourism promotion and sustainability in Tawang, given the growing number of visitors.

“Developing a system that supports maintenance and generates modest revenue from tourists is a necessary step to protect our natural and cultural heritage,” the DC said during a meeting with key stakeholders in the tourism sector here on Tuesday.

Angmo informed that a proposal for introduction of a regulated ticketing system for popular tourist hotspots, such as the Tawang monastery, Bumla Pass, Jhongatser Lake, Chumig Gyatse (Holy Waterfall),Chagzam, is being considered in consultation with all stakeholders and local villagers, with the twin objectives of resource mobilization and environmental conservation.

The DC stated that the revenue collected through ticketing will be primarily utilized for the upkeep and maintenance of these sites, while a portion will support the waste management initiatives undertaken by the district administration.

Representatives from Rho, Jangda, Mogto, Gomkyaleng, and Mirba villages, along with the secretaries of the Tawang monastery, were requested to submit feedback on the proposal within two weeks for further action.

Participants, including representatives of the Hoteliers Association and the district tourism officer, shared inputs and expressed support for a coordinated effort to ensure that Tawang continues to offer a memorable and responsible tourism experience.

The primary objective of the meeting was to explore effective strategies to provide better services to the increasing number of tourists visiting the district, while ensuring the sustainability and preservation of Tawang’s iconic tourist destinations. (DIPRO)