APSSCEA seeks salary and DA hike

ITANAGAR, 15 Jul: The Arunachal Pradesh Samagra Shiksha Contractual Employees’ Association (APSSCEA, non-teaching staff) urged the state government to enhance the salary by 22 percent and dearness allowance (DA) by 3 percent “for the non-teaching ministerial staff of DPO and SPO under the ISSE, in line with various categories of teaching and non-teaching staff of residential, vocational/BRCC staff of ISSE DPO.”

In a representation to the chief minister, the association stated that the state government has approved “enhancement of 22 percent salary with 3 percent DA for the contractual staff of teaching and non-teaching staff of residential/KGBV and BRCC”as per a Cabinet decision, and accordingly, a notification to this effect was issued in January last year.

However, the ISSE non-teaching ministerial staff of the DPO and SPO were left out in order issued and we feel that it is a deprivation to other contractual non-teaching ministerial staff of DPO & SPO,” the association said in the representation.

“We have been recruited/absorbed under erstwhile SSA from 2003-04 onwards in different categories of posts and since then, we have been performing our duties with utmost sincerity and dedication,” it said.

It stated that most of the employees have already crossed their maximum age limits to be absorbed in services by other departments.

“If deprived of equal benefits, we will be unable to provide even basic needs to our family members, despite serving in the premier Department of Education” the association said.