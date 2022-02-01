Drug peddler apprehended

KHONSA, 31 Jan: A joint team of the Tirap police’s anti-drug squad (ADS) and the 36th Bn CRPF here apprehended a drug peddler and recovered 6.04 grams of suspected heroin from his possession during an operation on Monday.

Based on specific intelligence, the ADS, led by Inspector O Rongrang, and one section of the 36th Bn CrPF, under the supervision of Khonsa PS OC Inspector W Kamhua, launched an operation in the intervening night of 30 and 31 January.

The joint team cordoned off the suspected house, located in Engineering Colony here, and set up a decoy.

The suspected peddler, identified as H Besai, sensed the presence of the joint team and tried to flee, but was overpowered.

On searching the peddler in the presence of the magistrate, suspected heroin (6.04 gms), a plastic container containing traces of suspected heroin, and Rs 55,240 in cash were found and seized from his possession.

As per the police’s initial investigation, the peddler is the gram panchayat chairperson of a village in Tirap. The police have also informed the Tirap DPDO.

It was revealed during initial investigation that drug consumers used to visit Besai’s residence and purchase drugs. In most cases, they consumed drugs at the residence itself.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered and an investigation is on. (DIPRO)