NSCN (K) ‘lieutenant’ sentenced to 10 years’ RI

KHONSA, 31 Jan: The district & sessions judge here in Tirap district on Monday sentenced self-styled NSCN (K) lieutenant Tailai Wangsu to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for extorting and collecting ‘house tax’ from the villagers in the Longding-Pumao area, and for possessing prohibited arms and explosives.

A fine has also been imposed on him.

Wangsu had been apprehended by the Alpha troop of the 19th Sikh Regiment from Longkhaw village in Longding district on 13 September, 2019. He had then been handed over to the Longding police, and an FIR was lodged against him.

On completion of the investigation, IO Jawpha Wangsa filed the chargesheet against the accused.

The magistrate issued the prosecution sanction under the Arms Act and the Explosive Substances Act. (DIPRO)