24-yr-old succumbs to Covid-19, death toll reaches 288

ITANAGAR, 1 Feb: A 24-year-old Covid-19 positive man from Upper Subansiri district died at the DCH in Chimpu on Tuesday. With this, the state’s death toll has reached 288.

As per the DHS report, the patient had comorbidity and had tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at Excelcare Hospital in Guwahati (Assam) on 21 January. He had been referred to the DCH in Chimpu on 25 January.

The cause of death was cardiorespiratory arrest with Covid-19 pneumonia. The patient’s vaccination status is unknown.

Meanwhile, the state on Tuesday reported 246 Covid-19 positive cases, of whom 109 are symptomatic.

The ICR reported the highest 75 cases, followed by 30 cases in Lower Subansiri and 25 cases in West Kameng.

Lohit reported the highest positivity rate in the state.

A total of 583 patients in the state were declared recovered or discharged on Tuesday.