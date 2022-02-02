29 Omicron cases reported in state; health dept says variant much milder

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 1 Feb: The health department on Tuesday informed that 29 cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been reported so far in the state.

However, it maintained that clinical manifestation of the Omicron variant is much milder than that of the Delta variant and therefore the people need not worry.

It informed that, out of 241 samples collected, 31 had been sent for tests, and 29 Omicron cases were detected in different parts of the state.

“People should not worry about Omicron variant. We are well-prepared, well-provisioned in basic infrastructures, and we are well-vaccinated,” said Health & Family Welfare Principal Secretary Dr Sharat Chauhan.

In a virtual meeting held on Tuesday evening to review the Covid-19 situation, the health secretary said: “Clinical manifestation of Omicron is milder.” He said that, “considering the milder variant, the standard operating procedures (SOP) for home isolation has been reduced from 10 days to seven days.”

“We will review the situation within days. We hope the new SOPs will be in place,” he said, and appealed to the people to strictly follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Presenting a brief on the current overall Covid-19 scenario, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa informed that there are “2,835 active cases with 4.5 percent across the state.”

Out of the 2,835 active cases, the Itanagar Capital Region reported 1,138 cases.

Kra Daadi district has reported no active case so far, Dr Jampa said, adding that the current Covid-19 situation “now appears like a public health disease, rather than clinical health disease.” However, he said, “We are not yet out of the woods.”

Nodal officer of the dedicated Covid hospital (DCH) in Chimpu, Dr Taw Kaki informed that 96 patients have been admitted to the DCH in three weeks.

“Out of 96 patients, only six required oxygen, and three death cases were reported so far,” Dr Kaki said.

He also informed that, “out of 96 patients, 20 delivery cases have been witnessed.”

State Immunization Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that, “out of 10 lakhs priority group, 80 percent have been covered with first dose and 68 percent have been vaccinated with second dose. Among the adolescent group of 15-18 years, 49 percent have been vaccinated with first dose.”

The department informed that the Covid-19 situation will be reviewed from time to time before issuing fresh SOPs.