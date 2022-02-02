Awareness prog on pest mgmt held

DOIMUKH, 1 Feb: Thirty progressive farmers from Gumto village in Papum Pare district took part in an awareness programme organized by the farmer field school, in collaboration with the agriculture and horticulture departments, here on Tuesday.

During the programme, Plant Protection Officer Naveen Kumar Bhargava informed the participants about “the importance of IPM and the ill-effects of pesticides in the fields.”

Plant Protection Officer from Guwahati (Assam), Ravi Laxmigudi explained the various types of parasites, parasitoids and predators to the employees of the agriculture department and the progressive farmers, while VB Kumar from the state bio-control laboratory spoke on the importance of bio agents in controlling various types of insects and pests in vegetables. He also explained the use of Tricho cards and their importance in controlling harmful insects and pests.

Doimukh Agriculture Development Officer Subi Taba apprised the farmers of soil health cards, while Yupia Horticulture Development Officer Rigomornya Bogum spoke on the various schemes launched by the state government for the farmers.