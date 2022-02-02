CRPF renovates community hall

[ Pisi Zauing ]

KHARSANG, 1 Feb: The 171 Bn CRPF based here in Changlang district on Tuesday dedicated the Tangsa community hall here to the people after renovating it.

The CRPF’s Dibrugarh (Assam) OPS Range DIGP Rajiv Ranjan, who dedicated the renovated hall to the people, also felicitated the students of the VKV, the GHSS and Mother Teresa School who presented colourful dances.

Kharsang ZPM Yanchang expressed gratitude to the CRPF for giving a facelift to the community hall.

“The hall will benefit the rural population and will play a significant role in bridging the gap between the civilians and the security forces here,” Yanchang said.

Earlier, a market shed in Nampong, constructed by the 171 Bn CRPF, was inaugurated on Monday by local MLA Laisam Simai.