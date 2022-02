YUPIA, 1 Feb: Papum Pare DC Minga Sherpa has declared Barrack Colony in the NEEPCO complex, along with Sopo village as micro-containment zones, following the detection of 24 Covid-19 positive cases in the two areas.

The residents of the areas have been put under 14 days’ home quarantine and strictly directed to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. (DIPRO)