MLA inspects PMGSY road

NAMPONG, 1 Feb: Nampong MLA Laisam Simai, accompanied by government officials on Tuesday inspected the under-construction PMGSY road connecting Changlai village with the rest of the district.

Changlai is an open defecation- and drug-free village located around 26 kms from Nampong. This is the first road that is being built to connect the interior village with the rest of the world.

The MLA expressed satisfaction over the progress of the work and informed that the road will be completed within two months.

He advised the village youths to focus on self-employment alternatives and encourage others to keep away from drugs and other vices.