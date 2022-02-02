Lt Gen RP Kalita takes charge of eastern command

TEZPUR, 1 Feb: Lieutenant General RP Kalita took charge as the general officer commanding-in-chief of the Indian Army’s eastern command on Tuesday.

Prior to this, he was the director general (manpower, planning & personnel services) at the IHQ of the MoD (Army) in New Delhi.

Lt Gen Kalita has extensive operational experience in Sri Lanka, Jammu & Kashmir and the Northeast.

He is a recipient of the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, the Ati Vishist Seva Medal, the Sena Medal, the Vishist Seva Medal, the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card and the GOC-in-C Eastern Command Commendation Card.