CS unhappy over status of ANKY, ANBY

ITANAGAR, 1 Feb: Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar has expressed unhappiness over “the progress status of the Atmanirbhar Krishi Yojana (ANKY) in the agriculture sector and the Atmanirbhar Bagwani Yojana (ANBY) in the horticulture sector.”

The chief secretary said this while chairing a review meeting on the two schemes at the civil secretariat here on Tuesday, and blamed the delays by the banking institutions to sanction and disburse loans to the beneficiaries, “especially in view of the fact that the government of Arunachal Pradesh has already released front end subsidy to banks.”

As per the latest reports, bank loans sanctioned under the ANBY is 1,090 as against 3,598 applicants (individual type), and 161 as against 345 (SHGs). Similarly, the sanctioned loan status under the ANKY is 408 as against 2,182 applications received by the SBI.

The ANKY and the ANBY are two credit-linked schemes of the state government, which were launched by Chief Minister Pema Khandu in September last year with government subsidy, bank credit and beneficiary contribution in the ratio of 45:45:10 in the state to boost the agriculture and horticulture sectors and ensure doubling of farmers’ income.

“Procedural delays on the part of the partner banks would lead to lack of motivation in the SHGs, individual farmers and the farmers-producers organizations that have applied for financial assistance under the schemes. We cannot afford further delays as the schemes are season-based,” Kumar said.

He instructed the partner banks to disburse all the sanctioned amounts by 5 February, and to “expedite the procedures for other pending applicants and be finished within 15 days.”

Among others, Agriculture Production Commissioner Rajeev Verma, Horticulture Director K Ado, SBI Regional Manager DK Mahato, and senior officers of the Apex Bank and the Arunachal Pradesh Regional Rural Bank attended the meeting. (CS’ PR Cell)