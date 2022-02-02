NABARD chairman on state visit

ITANAGAR, 1 Feb: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Chairman GR Chintala reached here on Tuesday on a four-day visit to the state, starting 2 February.

“This would help to not only showcase the NABARD’s interventions but also push its efforts for development in the state, in collaboration with the state government, to the next level,” NABARD District Development Manager Kamal Roy stated in a release.

Chintala is scheduled to meet the heads of the state government, as well as senior officials and policymakers. He is also scheduled to visit East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Namsai and Changlang districts, where he will be launching and inaugurating different projects supported by the NABARD.