Sanitation vehicles flagged off

ITANAGAR, 1 Feb: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Tuesday flagged off 28 sanitation vehicles of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) from IG Park here, in the presence of IMC Mayor Tame Phassang, corporators, the IMC commissioner and sanitation workers.

Mein commended the IMC and its officials for procuring the sanitation vehicles. Terming solid waste management one of the major challenges, he urged the people to extend support to the IMC in order to make Itanagar one of the cleanest capitals in the country.

He advised the IMC officials to “submit the required budget to the department, so that it will be incorporated in the forthcoming budget session.”

Phassang informed that the IMC will acquire more sanitation vehicles to address the unavailability of vehicles in various wards. “Earlier, one vehicle had to visit two-three wards to collect garbage, but now two or three vehicles will visit a single ward in a day,” he said, and requested the people not to throw garbage in open areas but to either dump it in the designated zones or hand it over to the sanitation workers in the morning.