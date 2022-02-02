Nothing new in union budget: Ering

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

RUKSIN, 1 Feb: Former union minister of state and Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering on Tuesday said that there is nothing new in the union budget.

Ering said that the budget placed by union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday “did not focus on the major problems of the northeastern region and it does not emphasize on the education sector.”

“The union government should pay special attention to states like Arunachal Pradesh and the serious unemployment problem, which in fact has not been done. Apart from Hollongi and Tripura airports, the budget did not include any major issues of the region,” he said.

The MLA, however, said that the taxpayers of the state might be delighted about the budget “as it has not forced them to pay additional taxes.”