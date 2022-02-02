Internship trg for BSc forestry students concludes

ITANAGAR, 1 Feb: A three-month internship training programme for final year students of BSc forestry from different colleges of the country attached to the State Forest Research Institute (SFRI) concluded at the SFRI conference hall here on Tuesday.

Addressing the students, SFRI Director Koj Rinya said, “Arunachal Pradesh is a treasure trove of biodiversity in Northeast India and is the best place to learn,” while Everester Tapi Mra advised the trainees to achieve their goals, and ACF Tilling Takar explained “the various activities of the training programme.”

Poma Bamboo Processing Centre chairperson Techi Ana dwelt on the extension activities of the processing centre, and advised the students to “join bamboo-based enterprise activities.”

Twenty-one students were awarded certificates for forestry fieldwork experience and hands-on training in forestry-based industries.

Orchidologist Dr Ona Apang, State Medicinal Plants Board Research Officer Dr Tenzing Dema and other technical officers also attended the programme.