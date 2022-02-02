Correspondent

BILAT, 1 Feb: Twenty-five government departments provided their services to the people during a Sarkar Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp organized here by the East Siang district administration on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu, who attended the camp, advised the GBs and local leaders to make the common people aware of the social welfare schemes.

The DC handed over sanction letters under the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme to eight beneficiaries selected by the Arunachal Pradesh Gramin Vikas Bank.

About 750 people from Mikong, Mirem, Bamin-Bilat and Ledum villages benefited from the camp.