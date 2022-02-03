Aashawasan campaign launched

ROING, 2 Feb: An Active Case Finding (ACF) campaign ‘Aashawasan’, to stop the spread of Covid and tuberculosis (TB), under the Anamaya programme of ‘100 days-100 districts’ was launched by Deputy Commissioner Soumya Saurabh here in Lower Dibang Valley district on 31st January.

The campaign aims to break the chain of Covid infection through awareness on Covid-appropriate behaviour and address the issues of vaccine hesitancy, while also increasing awareness on tuberculosis, its symptoms, treatment, prevention, and to decrease the stigma attached to it.

Piramal Swasthya is undertaking the ACF campaign in the district, which will be coordinated by the NTEP of LDV.

The exercise is expected to boost and support increasing TB notification and improve the health of the community.

DMO Dr T Taki, District Tuberculosis Officer Dr S J Mitapo and other health officials were also present. (DIPRO)