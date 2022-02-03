Anti-Leprosy Day observed

PASIGHAT, 2 Feb: The Anti-Leprosy Day was observed here in East Siang district to create mass awareness about leprosy disease and remove the misconception about the disease.

DMO Dr Radesh Tatan spoke on the leprosy disease and the stigma attached to the disease.

District Leprosy Officer Dr Tarik Talom said that the day provides us an opportunity to create awareness among the people about leprosy disease.

The DLO said that there are currently eight leprosy cases in the district and the patients are being treated.

He also highlighted the symptoms and treatment of leprosy disease and the activities being carried out under the NLEP prorgamme in the district. (DIPRO)