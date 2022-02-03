Ali-Aye-Ligang festival organized by AMBK begins in Boleng

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

PASIGHAT, 2 Feb: The Ali-Aye Ligang festival of the Misings organized by the Adi-Mising Baane Kebang (AMBK) began at Pari-Pamong Boleng Lotta in Siang district on Wednesday.

Ali-Aye Ligang is the main festival of the Misings in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. The festival is celebrated every year on the first Wednesday of Phagun (mid-February) month.

Display of traditional songs and dances by the cultural troupes, including mega dance will be some of the main attractions of the programme on Thursday.

Pangin-Boleng MLA Ojing Tasing, Jonai (Assam) MLA Bhuban Pegu, East Siang DC Tayi Taggu and the councilors of Mising Autonomous Council are expected to attend.

This year’s is the sixth Ali-Aye Ligang organized by the AMBK, a joint committee of the Adi and Mising organizations. The motto of organizing the festival is to strengthen the age-old relations between the two tribes.