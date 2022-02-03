Former ANSU leader dies

ITANAGAR, 2 Feb: Jelly Neri, a former All Nyishi Student’s Union (ANSU) leader has passed away.

A former vice president of the union, Neri died on Wednesday at the North East Institute Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong.

He was the founder president of the All Bameng Khenewa Lada Student’s Union (ABKLSU) and also served as president of the Rajiv Gandhi University Students’ Union in 2002-2003 and vice- president of ANSU in 2005-2008 under the presidentship of Likha Taji.

He was born on 2nd June, 1975 at Talo Village under Bameng administrative circle.

In a release, the ANSU condoled his death and termed it as a great loss to the Nyishi community in particular and the state as a whole.

“A soft-spoken, clean hearted and friends of all, late Neri was very active in social activities since his schooling days. His contribution towards the community in various fields will always be remembered,” the ANSU stated while paying homage to late Neri.