Gao to write to centre for Tapor Pullom’s release from PLA, AAPSU reacts

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 2 Feb: Member of Parliament from Eastern Parliamentary constituency, Tapir Gao has said he will soon write a letter to the Union Home and Defence ministers regarding the abduction of Arunachalee citizen Tapor Pullom by China’s PLA in August 2015 from Monigong under Shi Yomi district.

Pullom was reportedly abducted by the PLA when he was on a hunting mission near LAC in the Monigong border pass.

The family members had alleged that neither the Indian Army nor the local administration came to their rescue.

Talking to this daily, Gao said he has already raised the matter with Union MoS Home Nisith Pramanik.

“I spoke to MoS Home on Wednesday. Soon I will formally write and raise the matter of Tapor Pullom with the central government,” said Gao.

Meanwhile, the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), while reacting to the report of the alleged abduction of Tapor Pullom by the PLA, has urged the state and central governments to take up the matter at the earliest.

Talking to this daily, AAPSU general secretary Tobom Dai has said that the family members of Pullom deserve all the support from the state government.

“The state government should raise the matter with the Government of India. An effort should be made to try to locate him. The family deserves to know the truth,” said Dai.

The AAPSU GS expressed serious concern over the growing case of abduction of Arunachalee citizens living near the LAC by China’s PLA.

“Our people have lived in these places since time immemorial. But in recent years, the Chinese PLA has repeatedly intruded inside Indian Territory and kidnapped our innocent tribal people. This is a worrying trend. The government should make the LAC safe and secure for the citizens,” added Dai.