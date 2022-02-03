State reports 2 Covid-related deaths

ITANAGAR, 2 Feb: A 61-year-old female suffering from carcinoma uterus and a 40-year-old male suffering from chronic alcoholism, along with Covid infection, passed away on Tuesday evening at the Dedicated Covid Hospital (DCH) Chimpu.

The deaths were reported on Wednesday in the Covid bulletin.

Both patients from the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR), tested positive through RAT at the TRIHMS on 30 January (female patient) and 1 February (male patient) and were admitted to the DCH in Chimpu on the same day of their tests.

The immediate cause of death for both the patients was acute respiratory distress syndrome with Covid-19 pneumonia.

The female patient has completed both doses of the vaccine, while the male patient had not been administered with the Covid vaccine.

With this the state’s death toll for Covid stands at 290.

As many as 237 Active cases have been detected on Wednesday, taking the number of active cases to 2,375 in the state.

Similarly, a good number of 357 patients have recovered (See full bulletin)