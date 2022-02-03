Only one qualifies stenography proficiency test of 798, APSSB to re-conduct test as candidates protest

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 2 Feb: Only one candidate has qualified the stenography proficiency test of the 798 that appeared in the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) exam prompting agitation by candidates.

The total vacancies advertised were 89.

“The evaluation of the stenography proficiency test was conducted through a software without any human intervention. Further, the performance of the candidates during the test was made known to the candidates immediately on completion of the test itself. The test paragraphs were moderated by a committee which included an expert in the English language and the result of the proficiency test was scrutinized with reference to the recommendations of the committee. Accordingly, the final result of the proficiency test was finalized,” read a statement by APSSB Secretary Santosh Kumar Rai.

Following agitation by the disqualified candidates on Tuesday, Secretary Rai on Wednesday stated that unfilled posts would be soon re-advertised.

However, the secretary stated that he cannot comment on the change of modalities right now, adding that “the board will take a call during the next advertisement in consultation with the Administrative Reforms.”

The secretary further informed that as per present Recruitment Rules, the stenography proficiency test is conducted first as opposed to the national pattern.

“Those who qualify it, appear in the written. The board had recommended the same national level pattern to administrative reforms, which is also the pattern in the SSC but this was not accepted,” he said.