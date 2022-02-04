Class 9 and 11 exams postponed

ITANAGAR, 3 Feb: Following protests by the students of Classes 9 and 11 across the state, the state government on Thursday postponed the examinations for both classes.

The exams, which had been scheduled to start from 8 February, will now be held from 28 February onwards.

Informing this, Secondary Education Director Marken Kadu said that the decision to extend the examination date has been taken in the best interest of the students.

Today a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Education Minister Taba Tedir, which was attended by the education commissioner, directors, and the principals of the government schools of the capital region. In the meeting, we took feedback, and after that it was decided to extend the examination date,” he said.

The principals informed during the meeting that the majority of the syllabus has been completed. “We were told that only 10 percent syllabus is left for completion. Will issue notice to all DDSEs, school principals and headmasters to complete the course on time. Appeal students to utilize the time and prepare well for the exams,” said Kadu.