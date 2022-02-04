Gov presents citations to 6/11 GR, 20 Sikh

ITANAGAR, 3 Feb: Governor BD Mishra presented the governor’s citation to the 6th battalion of the 11th regiment of the Gorkha Rifles (6/11 GR) and the 20th battalion of the Sikh Regiment (20 Sikh) at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

Col Pankaj Kumar of the 6/11 GR and Col AB Sahu of the 20 Sikh, along with their subedar majors and their junior most sepoys received the citations from the governor.

Mishra commended the battalions for “effectively performing their operational roles, maintaining extremely good relations with the district administration and creating excellent bonhomie with the civil population.”

He expressed appreciation for the Gorkha Rifles’ 11th regiment for establishing good civil-military relationship through various outreach initiatives like medical camps, infrastructure support and promotion of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in the remote villages. The battalion is also assisting the civil administration, government officials and the local people in developing Kaho in Anjaw district as a model village.

The governor commended the 20 Sikh for rendering humanitarian assistance to the local population by providing medical facilities, constructing huts on high-altitude traditional grazing grounds, repairing bridges, facilitating the preservation of the people’s worshiping places, and geospatial mapping of the area.

He urged the Indian Army battalions to create awareness on Covid-19, and to motivate the people to get vaccinated.

He also advised them to encourage and train the local youths, including girls, to join the Indian armed forces. (Raj Bhavan)