CS takes stock of work at Parshuram Kund

WAKRO, 3 Feb: Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Thursday visited Parshuram Kund here in Lohit district to take stock of the work being carried out under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme.

The total cost of developing Parshuram Kund under the PRASAD scheme is Rs 3,787.74 lakhs. The foundation stone for the same had been laid by union DoNER Minister G Kishan Reddy on 23 September, 2021.

The Lohit deputy commissioner informed that the union DoNER minister had suggested erecting a statue of lord Parshuram at the holy dip site. A team comprising Vipra Foundation founder Sushil Ojha, Headlines New Delhi director DD Sharma, Sculpture Company CEO Naresh Kumawat, Udaipur MLA DN Joshi, and Vipra Foundation’s Vijay Bipalwi are on a visit here to select the site for erecting the statue.

The Lohit SP, the Miao ADC, the Wakro EAC, the Tezu PWD SE and the chief project officer were also present. (DIPRO)