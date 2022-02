TAWANG, 3 Feb: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday hoisted a 104 feet tall national flag at Ngangpa Natme (Buddha Park) above the circuit house here.

“This monumental flag has been hoisted and dedicated to all the patriotic people of Arunachal Pradesh and is the second highest monumental national flag at 10,000 feet, in terms of altitude, in India,” Khandu said after hoisting the flag. (CM’s PR Cell)