Offline classes for Class 5 to start from 4 Feb

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 3 Feb: The state government on Thursday decided to reopen offline classes for the students of Class 5 with effect from 4 February.

The decision was taken in view of the forthcoming Arunachal Pradesh State Board Examination (APSBE) for Classes 5 and 8. The education department said that the APSBE 2021-22 will be conducted as per the scheduled time and date.

The department stated that classes for Class 4 and below may remain suspended till 14 February.

“However, it is hereby informed that physical classes for Class 4 and below may remain suspended till 14 February, 2022. The government has already reopened the physical classes from Class 6 to 12,” it said.

The department instructed students, parents and teachers to observe Covid-appropriate behaviour in letter and spirit.

It has directed all DDSEs to “ensure dissemination of the circular to all the school authorities and other relevant stakeholders in their respective jurisdictions.”

