Sensitization prog on social evils conducted

CHANGLANG, 3 Feb: Pasighat (East Siang)-based women activists’ group Women Against Social Evils (WASE) conducted a ‘sensitization-cum-counselling programme’ on social evils here on Thursday.

The programme, which was organized by the Changlang district administration as part of the central government’s Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, was aimed at motivating women’s groups, youths, SHGs and CBOs to play an active role in the fight against drug abuse, alcoholism and illicit trafficking.

WASE president Yamin Dulom Darang and general secretary Jaya Tasung Moyong, along with resource person Dr Runi Tasung motivated the participants with speeches, counselling and presentations.

Among others, Kantang ZPM Renu Mungrey, Khimiyang ZPM Kapjong Techi, Longchang Elite Society publicity secretary Nyasam Jongsam, former ZPC Marina Kenglang, District Hospital MS Dr M Kimhun and members of SHGs offered their views.

EACs Mary N Taloh and Rani Mibang and Khimiyang CO Todak Riba led the programmes in Bubang, Yanman and Old Changlang villages.

Sixty-one drug addicts from Bubang village were identified to undergo de-addiction courses.

Similar programmes were earlier held at around 15 villages in the district. (DIPRO)