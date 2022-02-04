We have taken it up with China: MEA on torture of youth from Arunachal

NEW DELHI, 3 Feb: India on Thursday said it has taken up with China the issue of torture of a youth from Arunachal Pradesh when he was in the custody of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

“We have taken up the matter with the Chinese side,” Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the ministry of external affairs (MEA), said at a media briefing.

He was replying to a question on the matter.

Miram Taron (17) was allegedly abducted by the Chinese army on 18 January from Lungta Jor area near the line of actual control in Arunachal when he was on a hunting trip with his friend Johny Yaying.

Yaying managed to escape from the scene and report the matter to the authorities.

The Chinese army handed over Taron to the Indian Army on 27 January at the Wacha-Damai interaction point in Kibithu in Anjaw district.

Miram’s father, Opang Taron said his son was tied and blindfolded while in the custody of the PLA, and that he was kicked and given mild electric shock.(PTI)