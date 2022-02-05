Awareness prog on conversion and ST status held

HAPOLI, 4 Feb: Indigenous faith believers from Lower Subansiri, Kurung Kumey, Kamle and adjoining districts participated in an awareness programme themed ‘Why delisting of converted persons from scheduled tribe list is necessary’ at the Danyi Piilo ground here in Lower Subansiri district on Thursday.

Attending the programme, Dr Emi Rumi spoke about “the salient features of the indigenous people” and advocated preservation of the rich tribal culture and heritage.

Janjati Suraksha Manch state convenor Gichik Taja appealed to the followers of Danyi Piilo to “continue to fight till the mission in completed,” while IFSCAP district president Mudang Elyu called for “organizing mass awareness programme at state level.”

ADPMNC president Dr Hage Tabyo and general secretary Rubu Taming, besides Milli Teshi, Yapung Dolo and Yadam Bayor were the other speakers.